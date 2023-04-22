Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

