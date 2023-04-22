Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.55 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.27.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

