Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $602,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $517.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.97 and its 200-day moving average is $458.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.