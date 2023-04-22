Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 839 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 779.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 212,360 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.22 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

