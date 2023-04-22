4,293 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $85.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

