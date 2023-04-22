Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $512,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 137.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.