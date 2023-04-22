Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 502,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 177,848 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 539,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,867,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 429,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

