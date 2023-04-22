Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 494.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $43.11 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

