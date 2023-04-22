Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

