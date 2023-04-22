Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.