ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 143,278 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,278 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.