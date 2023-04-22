SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 61,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.21 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

