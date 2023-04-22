36,250 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

