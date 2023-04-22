SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 181,453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

