ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Corteva by 107.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

CTVA opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

