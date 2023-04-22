Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 20,100 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

