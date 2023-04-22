CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

