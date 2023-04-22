Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Stock Performance

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,756,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 502,337 shares of company stock valued at $78,775,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

