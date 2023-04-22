Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $606,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Shares of ZBH opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $140.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

