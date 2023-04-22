Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 126 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

