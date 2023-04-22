Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 550 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $123.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $173.97.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

