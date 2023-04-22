Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 341.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clarivate by 49.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Clarivate by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

