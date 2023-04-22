LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

