Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 125 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,238,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,973,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

