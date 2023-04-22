Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $245.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

