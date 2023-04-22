Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

