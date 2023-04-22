Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Pariax LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $208.44.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

