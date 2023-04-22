Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $836,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,838,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXY opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.