First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 110,444 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 323,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.