Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

ABC opened at $166.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

