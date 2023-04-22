iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

