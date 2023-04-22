Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

