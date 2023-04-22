Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The company has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

