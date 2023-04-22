Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

