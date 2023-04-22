Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

