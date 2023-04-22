ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 32,662 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 74,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NYSE OKE opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

