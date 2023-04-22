Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17. The stock has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

