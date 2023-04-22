Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $165.15 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

