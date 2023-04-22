Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.28. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 10,226,466 shares.

The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

