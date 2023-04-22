State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,905 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.