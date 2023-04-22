Cwm LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.