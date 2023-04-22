Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,140,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

