Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

