Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

