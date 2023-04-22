Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 475 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

