Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $377.26 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $392.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

