Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,683 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

TSCO opened at $248.59 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Argus lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

