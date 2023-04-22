Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 143 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.1 %

CLH stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $146.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

