Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 528 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

