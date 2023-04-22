Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 3,733 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,899 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

